SHIRLEY GORDON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON, SHIRLEY It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear mother, Shirley, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at age 87. She is reunited with her beloved husband Marty. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter Sharon (Laszlo), sons, Steve (Rhonda), Scott, and grandchildren, Tyler, Thomas, Michael, and John, of whom she was so proud. Dear sister to Calvin and his late wife Anne, sister-in-law to Wally (Joyce). Missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley was an avid reader, skier, and golfer. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and over her many years living in Barrie was a member of several Bridge Clubs, the Book Club and the Barrie Country Club. She brought a cheer to everyone around with her quick sense of humour. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, doctorswithoutborders.ca Online condolences may be made through www.taylorfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Our family has many fond memories of our times spent with Aunt Shirley and Uncle Marty,both at their cottage and their home. We were very lucky to have them in our lives. Family is forever..I'm so glad that Aunt Shirley has been part of mine. Love always,Sandy(Gordon) Robertson
Sandy Robertson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved