SHIRLEY "DIANE" GOUGEON
GOUGEON, SHIRLEY "DIANE" November 17, 1946 – October 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Shirley "Diane" Gougeon, in her 74th year. Diane had a vast circle of friends who she enjoyed spending her time with. Known for her kindness and helpfulness, she had developed a passion in retirement for her local community centre, and its members and activities. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" and Kathleen "Kay" Walker. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth "Liz" Whitten and brother Douglas "Doug" Walker (Christine). Diane is dearly missed by her daughter Dana (Chris), her son Paul, her granddaughters Kiana and Jordyn, and many nieces and nephews. The family will welcome friends to a celebration of life which will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Community Care Durham: https://communitycaredurham.on.ca/donate/

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
