ALDRIDGE, SHIRLEY GRACE (nee ALDER) Passed peacefully on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of James for 67 years. Proud and loving mother of Judy (Glenn), Dave (Janis), Donna, Mary (Brian). Loving grandmother of Michael, Jennifer, Michelle, Nicholas, Diana, Cassie, Karci, Robert, Andra and Makayla. Loving great-grandmother of Zander, Zoey, Jory, Gage, Nash, Aaron and Levi. Friends and family will be received at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Road, Toronto, M1M 1N5 on Friday, August 2nd from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. at the Forward Baptist Church, 1891 Gerard St., East, Toronto, M4L 2B9. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 29, 2019
