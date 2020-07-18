JEFFRIES, SHIRLEY GRACE (nee McNALLY) December 1, 1936 - July 14, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce the death of our mother Shirley Grace, on July 14, 2020. Shirley died surrounded by her children and grandchildren after a debilitating struggle with cancer. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Avis and Hugh, her sister Mary, brother Hugh, half-brother Bruce and second husband Terry. She is survived by her sisters Ruth and Pat (Phil) and sister-in-law Charlene, half-brothers Ben and Charles, daughters Nancy (Jon) and Kelly, grandchildren Emma (Bryan), Lauren, Meghan, Mackenzie and Madison, great-grandchildren Franklin and Winifred, wonderful extended family and an extensive network of friends. Shirley is also survived by her first husband Jerry MacKenzie, our father. Shirley was born in Georgetown in 1936 to a large family that struggled during the Depression. Her mother Avis worked hard to keep the children together, eventually relocating them all to a 10-foot wide home on O'Hara Avenue in Toronto. Shirley continued the tradition of valuing family above all. According to her, there was always room for one (or ten!) more. It is the power of family that is her greatest legacy, one that she has passed on to future generations. She was a beautiful writer and poet - passionate about the power of words and language. She was proud to have obtained her BA later in life. Surrounded by books, she was a thinker, philosopher and teacher. She loved the exchange of knowledge and engaging others in debate. Symbolism and metaphors were the world in which she lived and breathed. To know Shirley was to know how this was fundamental to her. She was a strong advocate of women's self-determination – always ahead of her time, unwilling to conform, unwilling to sacrifice her autonomy. She spent a lifetime uplifting the women around her. Mom wanted nothing more than to die on her terms, with dignity and grace, at home. The family thanks Dr. Russell Goldman and nurse Nahid and the rest of the palliative care team; their support was invaluable in allowing us to care for our mom at home. There are so many others to thank, who helped in innumerable ways in the final months of her life. In keeping with Shirley's beliefs, donations can be directed to causes that address the wellbeing of women and LGBTQ2-Spirit+ people. Please raise a glass at cocktail hour in honour of our mom. Arrangements managed by Morley Bedford Funeral Services www.morleybedford.ca
. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.