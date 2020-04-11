Home

GRAHAM, SHIRLEY Shirley passed away peacefully at the Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, ON, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Shirley was born in Montreal, Quebec to parents James and Mary Graham. Loving sister to Moyra Neale (Bill), James Graham (Mary Diane) and Eve Hunter (Richard). Loving and much loved aunt to Kathleen, Stephen, Lisa, Jeffrey, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, and a very special "Aunt Shirley" to many others. Shirley was a long standing and dedicated employee of over 45 years with The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Starting in Ottawa, her banking career spanned many forms and included a transfer to Toronto, where she eventually settled and lived in Richmond Hill. An avid golfer, Shirley enjoyed nothing better than a great game of golf at Toronto Ladies Golf Club, with a close second love of a rousing game of bridge. Shirley's attention to detail could be found in all she did including knitting and cross stitch. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank the incredible staff of the Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill for their excellent and caring treatment for Shirley in her final days. The family asks that a donation, in her memory, could be made to the Hill House Hospice at http://hillhousehospice.com. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
