HARRIS, SHIRLEY Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness at Mackenzie Health Centre at the age of 87. Shirley joins her beloved late husband John. She will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, Susan (Brain Cole) and Sandra Harris (Steve Piggot), and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Laura and Jennifer. In accordance with her wishes, a cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses for all of their excellent care and support during this difficult time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
