Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley HART. View Sign Obituary

HART, Shirley (nee LAUZON) September 11, 1948 - December 18, 2019 Shirley succumbed to the cancer she thought she had beat. She died peacefully at home with family. Shirley was a loving wife to Dave for 49 years. Wonderful mother to Kyla and Wendy (Earl Close). Devoted "Nan" to Jacob and bonus grandma-type to Ben Mabo and Chris, Sam and Henry Close. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Viola Lauzon (nee Lalonde) and her sister Betty (late Roger Branchaud), brother James and sister-in-law Sandy (nee Hart, late Bill Illingworth). Greatly missed by siblings Norma (late Raymond Tessier), Gerald (Lorraine), Sheila (John Hearne), Wilfred (late Veronica), Bernie (Carole), Verna (late Jimmy Warden), Nancy (Barry Maloney) and Rene (Linda). Along with brothers-in-law Tim Hart (Beth), Chris Hart and Mike Hart (Beata). An enormous extended family of nieces/nephews and cousins are also mourning her loss. Born and raised in South Glengarry, Ontario, Shirley was the first in her family to pursue post secondary education, graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, class of 1969. She married Dave in 1970 and moved to Montreal, in 1979 they relocated to Mississauga where she lived until her death. She made friends everywhere along the way, staying in touch with friends and neighbours and nursing colleagues for decades after moving away from them. Most of her career was spent in the cardiac specialty, leading to many jokes about Nurse Hart of cardiology. When not working or on one of many trips back "home" to see family or attend the annual nursing school reunion, Shirley could be found at a bridge game or on the golf course. Community was important as well and she was still a part of the "newcomers" group 40 years after moving to Mississauga, along with being an active Kinette with the Kin Club, where she gained another huge social group. A party never really felt like it started until Shirley got there and she was the heart and soul of her family, both immediate and extended. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29th, visitation 12-1 p.m., service at 1 p.m. and a lunch to follow. Her ashes will be interred at Precious Blood Catholic Church, Glen Walter, Ontario. The details of that celebration will be determined in the future and communicated to those in the area who wish to attend.

HART, Shirley (nee LAUZON) September 11, 1948 - December 18, 2019 Shirley succumbed to the cancer she thought she had beat. She died peacefully at home with family. Shirley was a loving wife to Dave for 49 years. Wonderful mother to Kyla and Wendy (Earl Close). Devoted "Nan" to Jacob and bonus grandma-type to Ben Mabo and Chris, Sam and Henry Close. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Viola Lauzon (nee Lalonde) and her sister Betty (late Roger Branchaud), brother James and sister-in-law Sandy (nee Hart, late Bill Illingworth). Greatly missed by siblings Norma (late Raymond Tessier), Gerald (Lorraine), Sheila (John Hearne), Wilfred (late Veronica), Bernie (Carole), Verna (late Jimmy Warden), Nancy (Barry Maloney) and Rene (Linda). Along with brothers-in-law Tim Hart (Beth), Chris Hart and Mike Hart (Beata). An enormous extended family of nieces/nephews and cousins are also mourning her loss. Born and raised in South Glengarry, Ontario, Shirley was the first in her family to pursue post secondary education, graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, class of 1969. She married Dave in 1970 and moved to Montreal, in 1979 they relocated to Mississauga where she lived until her death. She made friends everywhere along the way, staying in touch with friends and neighbours and nursing colleagues for decades after moving away from them. Most of her career was spent in the cardiac specialty, leading to many jokes about Nurse Hart of cardiology. When not working or on one of many trips back "home" to see family or attend the annual nursing school reunion, Shirley could be found at a bridge game or on the golf course. Community was important as well and she was still a part of the "newcomers" group 40 years after moving to Mississauga, along with being an active Kinette with the Kin Club, where she gained another huge social group. A party never really felt like it started until Shirley got there and she was the heart and soul of her family, both immediate and extended. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29th, visitation 12-1 p.m., service at 1 p.m. and a lunch to follow. Her ashes will be interred at Precious Blood Catholic Church, Glen Walter, Ontario. The details of that celebration will be determined in the future and communicated to those in the area who wish to attend. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close