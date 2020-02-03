|
WRIGHT, SHIRLEY HELEN Peacefully passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Lindsay on Friday, January 31, 2020 in her 80th year after a six year courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late George Wright for 54 years. Devoted mother of Laurie and Douglas (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Jaimie, Kenzie and Cooper. Prior to retiring Shirley spent many years within the telecommunications industry with Bell Canada and Consumer Gas and volunteering for several charities. Shirley loved to travel and entertain with family and friends. During her retirement, she spent most of her time at the cottage in the summer and Mexico in the winter. Shirley will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, elegance and beautiful smile. Special thanks to our family and friends for all of their caring support over the past several years as well as to doctors Kelvin Chan, Lise Huynh and William Chu and the nurses at the Odette Cancer Centre and Ross Memorial Hospital PCU. A Celebration of life will take place at PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation and or the Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020