Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY HELEN WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY HELEN WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, SHIRLEY HELEN Peacefully passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Lindsay on Friday, January 31, 2020 in her 80th year after a six year courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late George Wright for 54 years. Devoted mother of Laurie and Douglas (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Jaimie, Kenzie and Cooper. Prior to retiring Shirley spent many years within the telecommunications industry with Bell Canada and Consumer Gas and volunteering for several charities. Shirley loved to travel and entertain with family and friends. During her retirement, she spent most of her time at the cottage in the summer and Mexico in the winter. Shirley will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, elegance and beautiful smile. Special thanks to our family and friends for all of their caring support over the past several years as well as to doctors Kelvin Chan, Lise Huynh and William Chu and the nurses at the Odette Cancer Centre and Ross Memorial Hospital PCU. A Celebration of life will take place at PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation and or the Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -