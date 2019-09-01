HOPE, SHIRLEY Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 86. Shirley Hope, though she was disabled as a paraplegic at a very young age, she became a woman ahead of her time. Through Crippled Civilians, she moved to Toronto and took training to become a switchboard operator. She was then hired by the Toronto Star where she remained until her retirement. Shirley was always self - supporting and independent. She jokingly said "she had a good life, even though she didn't look like it". Her sense of humour and honesty will be missed by many. Rested at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Private interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to War Amps Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019