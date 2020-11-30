1/1
Shirley Irene LOCKHART
LOCKHART, Shirley Irene (nee DURIE) April 22, 1930 - November 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces Shirley's passing on November 28, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at Shepherd Lodge. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald John. She thought the world of her 2 children, Jeff (Leanna) and Donalea. Proud and Cherished Nana of Krystine (Kyle), Dylan (Sarah), Nicole (Carson), Kevin, Brittany (Mike), Brandon and Jeremy. Her Love goes out to her new great-grandson William Andrew Ross. Predeceased by her sister Lorraine Snell and her brother Melville Durie. Shirley will be fondly remembered by Diane Osiowy and her TOPS Pals along with her many nieces and nephews. Shirley will finally be reunited with her Forever Love Don at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Private Family Service will be held at Ogden Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society and Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
