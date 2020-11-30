LOCKHART, Shirley Irene (nee DURIE) April 22, 1930 - November 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces Shirley's passing on November 28, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at Shepherd Lodge. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald John. She thought the world of her 2 children, Jeff (Leanna) and Donalea. Proud and Cherished Nana of Krystine (Kyle), Dylan (Sarah), Nicole (Carson), Kevin, Brittany (Mike), Brandon and Jeremy. Her Love goes out to her new great-grandson William Andrew Ross. Predeceased by her sister Lorraine Snell and her brother Melville Durie. Shirley will be fondly remembered by Diane Osiowy and her TOPS Pals along with her many nieces and nephews. Shirley will finally be reunited with her Forever Love Don at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Private Family Service will be held at Ogden Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society and Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.