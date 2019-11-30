RYAN, SHIRLEY IRENE (nee WILSON) Of Tottenham, Ontario passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in her home, in her 92nd year. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years Thomas James Ryan. She is survived by her 5 children, Kathy and Peter D'uva, Marie and Terry Newcombe, Chris and Rick Johnson, Tom and Jill Ryan, Sally Ryan and Tim Regis, her 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. As per her request, there will be no funeral services. Rather she would wish her friends and family raise a glass, to a life well lived. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019