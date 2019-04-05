Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY JANE ORR. View Sign



ORR, SHIRLEY JANE Passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness on April 1, 2019, at Humber River Hospital, in her 83rd year. She had a long and distinguished career in health sciences education. Shirley was the wife of Frank Orr for 57 years. She is survived by her husband; a niece, Elizabeth Trickey of Atlanta, GA; a nephew, Blair Farrow of Newmarket; and cousin Bonnie (Platt) Harrison of Milton. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Myrtle Turner, of Guelph and Orton, ON and her sister Orma and brother-in-law Gomer Farrow of Montreal and Oakville, ON. She was born on a beef cattle farm in East Garafraxa Township, Dufferin County, near the village of Orton. She attended the one-room Orton Public School and Fergus High School. She was enrolled in the music program at University of Toronto but made a late switch to the nursing school at St. Joseph's Hospital in Guelph, graduating as a registered nurse. After a year as an operating room nurse, Shirley attended Western University in London, ON, to study nursing education. Shirley taught at St. Joseph's for a year, then after her marriage to Frank Orr in 1961, she became a teacher at The Wellesley Hospital Nursing School in Toronto for 14 years, becoming the chief of the teaching staff. When the Wellesley school closed, she taught at Ryerson University and Seneca College before creating the curriculum for one of the first college programs for paramedics at Centennial College. She was then named as director and lead teacher of the paramedic program, a post she held for ten years. She was chairperson of the Ontario Department of Health committee that set the examinations for paramedics for 12 years. Shirley enjoyed a close, long-term relationship with the Corbett, Miller, Hughes and Dewhirst families. At Shirley's request, cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, on Monday, April 8th at 3 p.m., preceded with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. and followed by a reception. Inurnment is at the Park Lawn Mausoleum. Donations to the Humber River Hospital Foundation or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundations in Shirley's name would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel

4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

