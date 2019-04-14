WETTLAUFER, SHIRLEY JANET Shirley passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 93 at Mississauga Hospital. Beloved wife of Ross, who predeceased her in 2005 after 59 years of marriage. She is survived by son Tom and his wife Luana of Calgary, Alberta, son Gary of Port Stanley, Ontario, and daughter Julie Phillips of West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey (and partner Charles), Katherine, and Thatcher and brother-in-law, Murray Wettlaufer of Fairhope, Alabama. Shirley's bright smile and happy demeanor was felt by all. She was a gentle soul with a grand sense of humour. A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be communicated to family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019