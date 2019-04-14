Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY JANET WETTLAUFER. View Sign

WETTLAUFER, SHIRLEY JANET Shirley passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 93 at Mississauga Hospital. Beloved wife of Ross, who predeceased her in 2005 after 59 years of marriage. She is survived by son Tom and his wife Luana of Calgary, Alberta, son Gary of Port Stanley, Ontario, and daughter Julie Phillips of West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey (and partner Charles), Katherine, and Thatcher and brother-in-law, Murray Wettlaufer of Fairhope, Alabama. Shirley's bright smile and happy demeanor was felt by all. She was a gentle soul with a grand sense of humour. A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be communicated to family and friends.

WETTLAUFER, SHIRLEY JANET Shirley passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 93 at Mississauga Hospital. Beloved wife of Ross, who predeceased her in 2005 after 59 years of marriage. She is survived by son Tom and his wife Luana of Calgary, Alberta, son Gary of Port Stanley, Ontario, and daughter Julie Phillips of West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey (and partner Charles), Katherine, and Thatcher and brother-in-law, Murray Wettlaufer of Fairhope, Alabama. Shirley's bright smile and happy demeanor was felt by all. She was a gentle soul with a grand sense of humour. A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be communicated to family and friends. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close