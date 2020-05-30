SHIRLEY JEAN McCORMICK
McCORMICK, SHIRLEY JEAN Shirley Jean McCormick passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at age 94. Wife of Norman (deceased), mother of Gloria (Steve) and Sharon. Her much loved grandchildren, Nicole (Scott), Kristin (Kyle) and Matthew. Shirley was a social butterfly and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens beside Norman. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
