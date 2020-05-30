McCORMICK, SHIRLEY JEAN Shirley Jean McCormick passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at age 94. Wife of Norman (deceased), mother of Gloria (Steve) and Sharon. Her much loved grandchildren, Nicole (Scott), Kristin (Kyle) and Matthew. Shirley was a social butterfly and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens beside Norman. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.