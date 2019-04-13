MOREHOUSE, SHIRLEY JEAN Passed away quietly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her 87th year. Beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Alva (nee Crosier). Sister of the late Marshall (Laura). Aunt of Kevin (Renate) and Perry (Diane) and great-aunt of Trevor, Joshua and Jaclyn. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment Highland Memory Gardens.
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019