SHIRLEY JEAN WILSON
WILSON, SHIRLEY JEAN Passed away on December 2, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the Late Charles. Loving Mother of Karen (Joe), George (Denise) and Billy (Ron). Cherished Grandmother of Derek (Luisa), Laura (Jarrod), Ashley and Stephen. Great-Grandmother of Henry, Sebastian, Charles and Chase. Predeceased by sisters Josie, Edith, Elma, Laura and by brothers Stanley, Albert, George and Ronnie. Survived by sisters-in-law Norma and Diane and by many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a long time employee of General Electric. A special thank you to Dr. Goldstein and the staff at The O'Neil Centre. The funeral can be viewed via livestream on Monday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for details or to sign the online guestbook at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
