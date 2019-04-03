JESSON, Shirley Jeannine (nee STEVENS) Passed away quietly on Friday, March 29, 2019, just before her 90th. Shirley is reunited with her husband, Leslie Ralph Jesson, the one and only love of her life. Shirley's family is forever grateful she spent her entire life caring unconditionally for her family members. Her beautiful life story will forever be cherished in the lives of her 3 children: son Daniel Jesson (Joanie), daughter Lesley Jones (Stephen) and son David Jesson (Paul Stewart); her 6 grandchildren: Findlay Jesson-Sidenberg (Aaron), Caley Vandervelt (Lars), Dane Jesson (Giselle Zhou-Jesson), Alexandra Skyvington (Brett), Madison Jones (John Gallant) and Samantha Jones; and her 4 great-grandchildren: Grae, Reave, Zooey and Charlotte Jeannine. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mabel Steed, her husband, Leslie (1992) and her sister, Joan DeWilde. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019