SIMMS, SHIRLEY JOAN March 19, 1933 – February 17, 2020 It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of "Jay" after a long struggle with COPD. Jay died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Toronto Western Hospital, at the age of 86. Dear mother of Christopher Simms (Catherine) and Lynn Kavanagh (Eric) and grandma to David, Andrew and Jessica. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Jay was fond of animals, especially birds. For those who wish, memorial donations in Jay's name can be made to Birdline Parrot Rescue at https://birdline.ca. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020