USHER, SHIRLEY JOAN Surrounded by family and friends, Shirley Usher, in her 90th year, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Shirley was a loving wife to Orville for 68 years. Dear mother to Ron (Garth), Janet (Dennis) and Anne. Dear Nana to Neil (Melanie), Carly (Shawn), Matthew and Michelle and Great-Grandma to Makayla, Carter and Chase. Dear sister to Gill (Elva) Preston (both deceased), and Gord Preston. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Some of Shirley's passions included golf, oil painting and ballroom dancing. Thank you to the staff at Hawthorn Woods Community Care, Brampton, for all of their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntington Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020