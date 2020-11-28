CORBETT, SHIRLEY JUNE It is with great sadness that the family of June Corbett announce her peaceful passing, at age 93, on November 18, 2020, at Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home. Nelson (Ness), beloved husband of 70 years, predeceased her in December 2017. June was the cherished mother of Lynn (Don) Shank, Carny (Kathy) and Michael (Eileen). Adored grandmother of Carrie (Eric), Erin (Darrin), Amy, Matthew and Julianna. Loving great-grandmother of Brianna, Evan, Aiden, Keaton and Sage. June's longstanding employment included the RCAF, Eaton's, BMO and OMERS. Mom was beautiful, open- hearted and had great humour. She dressed to perfection, loved to shop, cook, garden, travel and listen to music. Mom had a joy for life. When faced with longstanding health challenges, she demonstrated courage, strength and selflessness. June is now reunited with the love of her life, Ness. We envision them re-embraced and holding hands. If desired, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society
. We carry Mom in our hearts. Till we meet again.