SHIRLEY KATHLEEN LUCAS Obituary
LUCAS, SHIRLEY KATHLEEN (nee COFFEY) Surrounded by love, Shirley passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Lucas. Loving mother of Christine and her husband Katch Koch and Richard Lucas. Cherished grandma of Kaleigh (Doug Preston). She is survived by her sister Marilyn Whibbs (Tom) and Paul Coffey (Anne), as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John and Veronica Coffey and brothers John Coffey (Catherine) and Phillip Coffey (Eveyln). Due to the current health concerns surrounding Covid-19, a Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at a later date at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N., Bowmanville. Details will be provided as soon as possible. Memorial donations be made to Lakeridge Health Hospitals. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2020
