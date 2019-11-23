LENARDUZZI, SHIRLEY (nee NASE) At home in her 78th year, on November 14, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Bruno and step-son David (Diane). She will be remembered by her son, Jim Fraser and step-daughters Kim Bogan (Daniel Sr.) and Lori Sule (Michael). Nonni to Thomas Bogan (Melanie), Daniel Bogan (Helene), Ryan Bogan (Paige), Brooke Sule (Tyler), Leeha Lenarduzzi and Carley Sule. We would like to thank all the friends and neighbours who have reached out over the years and made an effort. A private interment at Foster Memorial Cemetery has taken place. Find peace in knowing she is now with her loving partner, Bruno. Arrangements were entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905- 852-3073). Online condolences may be made at lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019