WOOD, Shirley Lillian (nee CLAUDE) Passed away peacefully at Simcoe Manor in Beeton on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 87 years of age. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years Ron Wood. Beloved mother of Carol and Dave (Catherine). Proud grandmother of James and William. Daughter of the late Paul and Lillian. Dedicated volunteer at Southlake Hospital for over 25 years, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Seniors Meeting Place and the Newmarket Theatre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southlake Foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020