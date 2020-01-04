|
DUNSTAN, SHIRLEY LORRAINE (nee MARSHALL) Peacefully passed on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Hazel Marshall, brother Don and daughter Wendy. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late David (2016). Loving mother of Kevin and Kellie, mother-in-law of Andy and Scott. Proud grandmother of Chris, Nicole and Paige, step- grandmother of Kyla. Will be missed by many relatives and dear friends. Guests will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at the Collier Street United Church, 112 Collier St., Barrie, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. follow by a reception in the Church Hall. In keeping with Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020