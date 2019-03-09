Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY LOUISE THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, SHIRLEY LOUISE We are all heartbroken at the passing of our Wife (Bob Thompson), Mother (Rob, Lynda and Jeff, Doug and Dianne), Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-Grandma and friend Shirley, who died peacefully at the Village of Humber Heights surrounded by her family on Friday, March 1, 2019. We love you with all our hearts... you will truly be missed. On Thursday, March 14, 2019, there will be visitation from 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m, a service at 1:00 p.m. with interment and reception to follow at Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke. Our family would like to thank the staff at Humber Heights and Gemma for their exceptional and compassionate care of Shirley and support of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or CAMH.

