MACDONALD, SHIRLEY (nee TEAGUE) Passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, on June 27, 2019, at Gilmore Lodge, Ft. Erie. Shirley was born in Toronto, July 31, 1932, to James and Grace Teague and predeceased by her three brothers, James, Claude and Leslie and sister, Gladys. Shirley was a loving and dedicated wife to Howard for 66 years and adored by her five children, Michael (Jane), Jeffery (Joan), Leslie Gora (Richard), Scott (Elizabeth) and Gregory (MaryAnn), loving grandmother - "GMac" to 9 grandchildren and "GGMac" to 19 great-grandchildren. Shirley was a master domestic engineer (specializing in butter tarts) until her children left the nest and she found a new career as a "well known Bay Street Woman". Shirley was a dedicated Blue Jay fan, enjoyed badminton with her friends at the Boulevard Club as well as being a superior swimmer in her early days in New Toronto. Later in life, she and Howard moved to Crystal Beach, Ontario and wintered in North Fort Myers, Florida, where she became an awesome bowler and active member of the Horizon Village. A warm thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge whose exceptional service during Shirley's three-year stay was greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gilmore Lodge auxiliary:

