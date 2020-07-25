McCULLOGH, SHIRLEY MAE (nee SCURR) While there are many lives that are deserving of praise and honour, the life led by Shirley Mae (née Scurr) McCullogh was nothing short of extraordinary. Shirley was born on March 24, 1930 in Moncton, NB and passed away peacefully in Toronto on July 7, 2020, under the loving care of her sons, Richard and Peter (Isabel). Devoted wife of the late William (Bill/Harry) McCullogh (1926-2018), Shirley was a graduate of Acadia University. The East Coast darling met Bill while training to become a registered nurse at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Montreal before beginning her career at Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire. Juggling her own career while supporting Bill's vocational aspirations with Bell Canada, Shirley always found a way to ensure that her two sons were loved and cared for. In their final move to Scarborough, Shirley transferred to Scarborough General Hospital where she worked in the emergency department before retiring in 1991. Throughout their lives, and especially during their retirement years, Shirley and Bill enjoyed travelling and exploring the world, as well as spoiling their four grandchildren (Emily, Eamonn, Gabriel and Jane), especially with weekend sailboat adventures. However, Shirley and Bill's love and generosity went well beyond their immediate family to extended loved ones, as well as friends and colleagues throughout Canada and across the globe. This was one of Shirley's greatest and most admirable gifts – she truly cared about the people she met and was always able to find ways to understand, support and forgive. Given that she was a child of the depression and lived through the perils of World War II, her cheerful disposition and ability to see the bright side of any situation was truly a gift that continues to bring light and joy to those who knew her. Suffice it to say, Shirley McCullogh was an extraordinary woman whose memory will live on among those who were lucky enough to have crossed her path. She is truly an inspiration whose life and legacy reminds us all that throughout any storm there is always a light that can be seen. There will be a private service with family and close friends. Condolences may be forwarded through mcdbrownscarb.ca