O'NEIL, SHIRLEY MAE (nee MORGAN) Passed away peacefully February 21, 2019, in her 95th year. Shirley is now reunited with her beloved Don. She will always be cherished by daughter Pat (Rob) Wakeman and son John O'Neil. Adored by her grandchildren Kaitie, Emily, Michael, Conar and Kiera and her two great-granddaughters Alivia and Maeve. Our family is so grateful to the staff of Riverwood Senior Living for the love and care they gave Mom/Nanny in her final years and days. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Covenant House Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019