SHIRLEY MALLORY
MALLORY, SHIRLEY Passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Mallory. Loving mother of Butch (Lydia). Predeceased by her sister Doreen Hider and brother Frank Hider, sister-in-law Madge Claridge and brother-in-law Fred Claridge. Sadly missed by longtime family friends Pat (late Art) Burns, Karen, John, Kim, Betty (late Bob) Fleming, Julie, Fred and Sean. Fondly remembered by David and Dan Claridge, Norma Hider, Janet and Deborah. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Please note Provincial directives limit the size of funeral gatherings to 30% of the building's capacity providing safe social distancing can be maintained. Those in attendance are required by law to wear a mask or face covering for any indoor events and must maintain a minimum distance of 2 metres between each other. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
