|
|
DRUMMOND, SHIRLEY MARGARET BALL November 28, 1928 - February 3, 2020 Predeceased by her parents Harry Drummond and Vida Pearl (Ball). Shirley studied languages at the University of Toronto, and during the "Cold War" worked in Ottawa as a translator. Afterwards, she became a teacher in Toronto, until she retired to take care of her aging and ailing mother. She was an active member of many societies and published a paper on Alexander Muir on the 100th anniversary of his death in 2006. Shirley never married and was an only child. Her remaining family members wish to thank the staff of The Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home for their devoted care during the last years of Shirley's life.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020