DRUMMOND, SHIRLEY MARGARET Went to be with the Lord, peacefully, on Monday, February 3, 2020, in her 92nd year. Shirley spent her life in Toronto and was a 1951 graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto. She was fluent in 5 languages, was a French teacher and an interpreter for the Canadian Government. She was predeceased by her father, Harry Wilson and her mother, Vida Pearle (nee Ball). The family would like to extend a special thank you to her longtime friends, George and Linda Robinson for their love and support over the years. Thank you also to the wonderful staff at The Village of Humber Heights retirement home for their care. A service will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 1:00 p.m. at Sanctuary Park Cemetery, 1570 Royal Park Road, Etobicoke. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to The Gideons. Memory Wall: https://wardfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4099328/Drummond-Shirley/index.php#wall
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020