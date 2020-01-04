|
MULDOON, Shirley Margaret May 5, 1936 - January 1, 2020 Everyday Mum would check the obituaries for friends and family. Well Mum, this one is for you. Mum passed away in her 84th year and to the very last day she battled various illnesses with her characteristic stubborn and feisty spirit. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Lawrence and leaves behind her family of Teresa and Gary, Mary and Norm, Ruth and Michael, and Tim, along with her grandchildren, Shaun and Daniel, Heather, Emily, Rosemary, Thomas, and Nicholas and predeceased grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew. Shirley had a passion for music, theatre, the opera, travel, and books. She was exceptionally generous and loving, and gave much of her time to the church. She also made terrific Yorkshire Puddings and scones. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy, 10 N, of QEW), on Sunday, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 921 Flagship Dr., Mississauga, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Shirley asked that donations be made to St. Patrick's Church, Trillium Health Partners, or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Second letter of St. Paul to Timothy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020