STOREY, Shirley Margaret (nee FORD) May 17, 1926 - June 13, 2019 To our deep sorrow, after a long, fulfilled life, Shirley passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on June 13, 2019, at 93 years. Born in St. Catharines, ON to James and Jenny Ford, she is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, John and her daughters Sharon (Dieter) Breitkreuz and Lynn (Dan) Brown. She was adored by grandchildren Melanie, Kelsea, Trevor, Logan and their spouses. She is also loved and missed by 9 great-grandchildren. Her quick wit, years of church ministry and warm friendship will be fondly remembered by many. Family and friends will be received at the DENNIS TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford, on Wednesday, June 19th, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service held on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Glendale Cemetery, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke. www.tollfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019