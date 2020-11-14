ALTON, SHIRLEY MARGUERITE April 6, 1926 - October 27, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Howard (2015) and loving mother of Lyn May (Jeff), Sharon Alton (Brenda Harris) and Jim Alton (Anna). Proud grandmother of Steven and Philip May and Howard, James, Sarah and Frances Alton. Born in Winnipeg to Katie and Wilfred Penston, sister to the late Mavis Phillips Farnworth, "Shirlie's" life was changed by a walk in the park where she met a dashing young RCAF pilot from Toronto. Married on May 1, 1945, Shirlie and Howard made homes in The Danforth, Scarborough and Markham (Swan Lake Village) and at their cottage on Eel's Lake. Active in the United Church, she taught Explorers and cherished her friends in the Iondale Heights UCW. Shirlie loved visits with her grandchildren and with her niece Gail Hogan (the late John), nephew Brian Phillips (Sharon) and their familes. A graveside service will be held in the Spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store