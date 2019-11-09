Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY MARIE SOMMERS. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 View Map Obituary

SOMMERS, SHIRLEY MARIE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom passed away at Amica Swan Lake on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the early morning after a short illness at the age of 92. She leaves her daughter, Ellen Grigsby (Fred), and Rhonda; grandchildren: Robert Grigsby (Jennifer), Derek Grigsby (Jodie), Leah Kennedy (Adam), and Sarah Johnston (Raphael); great-grandchildren Jonah and Andrew Grigsby, Olivia and Paige Kennedy, Alexandra and Jordan Johnston and the soon to arrive Finnley Grigsby. Predeceased by her grandchildren Jason (Kim) and Leslie Ann Grigsby. Shirley was the wife for 46 years of John Sommers (deceased 1991), life partner for a decade of Reginald Gray (deceased 2013) and loving companion of David Williams. Shirley lived the last 8 years of her life in Amica Swan Lake. We want to thank all the staff there for the supportive care in those years. Special thanks to the staff of the 2nd floor and Dr. Jeff Weissberger for their compassionate and loving care of Shirley over the last months. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life to to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at



SOMMERS, SHIRLEY MARIE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom passed away at Amica Swan Lake on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the early morning after a short illness at the age of 92. She leaves her daughter, Ellen Grigsby (Fred), and Rhonda; grandchildren: Robert Grigsby (Jennifer), Derek Grigsby (Jodie), Leah Kennedy (Adam), and Sarah Johnston (Raphael); great-grandchildren Jonah and Andrew Grigsby, Olivia and Paige Kennedy, Alexandra and Jordan Johnston and the soon to arrive Finnley Grigsby. Predeceased by her grandchildren Jason (Kim) and Leslie Ann Grigsby. Shirley was the wife for 46 years of John Sommers (deceased 1991), life partner for a decade of Reginald Gray (deceased 2013) and loving companion of David Williams. Shirley lived the last 8 years of her life in Amica Swan Lake. We want to thank all the staff there for the supportive care in those years. Special thanks to the staff of the 2nd floor and Dr. Jeff Weissberger for their compassionate and loving care of Shirley over the last months. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life to to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close