SOMMERS, SHIRLEY MARIE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom passed away at Amica Swan Lake on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the early morning after a short illness at the age of 92. She leaves her daughter, Ellen Grigsby (Fred), and Rhonda; grandchildren: Robert Grigsby (Jennifer), Derek Grigsby (Jodie), Leah Kennedy (Adam), and Sarah Johnston (Raphael); great-grandchildren Jonah and Andrew Grigsby, Olivia and Paige Kennedy, Alexandra and Jordan Johnston and the soon to arrive Finnley Grigsby. Predeceased by her grandchildren Jason (Kim) and Leslie Ann Grigsby. Shirley was the wife for 46 years of John Sommers (deceased 1991), life partner for a decade of Reginald Gray (deceased 2013) and loving companion of David Williams. Shirley lived the last 8 years of her life in Amica Swan Lake. We want to thank all the staff there for the supportive care in those years. Special thanks to the staff of the 2nd floor and Dr. Jeff Weissberger for their compassionate and loving care of Shirley over the last months. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life to to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019