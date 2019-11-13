WINSTANLEY, SHIRLEY MARJORIE (nee GREEN) It is with sadness and profound loss, that we announce Shirley's peaceful passing on November 9, 2019, in her 84th year, at Mississauga Trillium Hospital. Born on August 30, 1935, in Merritton, Ontario, to Edna and Fred Green. Loving mother to son Peter (Melanie); daughter Tracey (John); son John (deceased); proud grandmother to Kirsten, Rebecca and Steven. Survived by her sister Edna. Predeceased by her twin brother Ken, Fred, Harold, Margaret and Barb. As a competitive bridge player, curler, choir member, avid reader, adventure seeker and lover of baseball and football, these experiences provided her with many of her life's lasting and meaningful friendships and memories. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation held at Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, 128 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, on Thursday, November 14th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral on Friday, November 15th at 11 a.m. at Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, with a reception to be held at her home to follow. Directions will be provided for all who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

