Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
SHIRLEY MAY PRICE

SHIRLEY MAY PRICE Obituary
PRICE, SHIRLEY MAY Peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, ON. Loving wife of the late Daniel. Dear mother of Debbie Johnson, Pam Knowles (Gary), Paul Price (Dianne) and predeceased by her son Larry Price. Cherished grandma of Ashleigh (Dan), Lindsay (Stephan), Shannon (Chris), Brian, Jackie (Nick), Allison, Jamie (Al) and Christy (Mark). She will also be sadly missed by her 14 great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday, January 31st from 10:30 a.m. until memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020
