TREWIN, SHIRLEY MAY (nee MARTIN) 1930 - 2019 Passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Shirley, beloved wife of the late Robert Douglas. Loving mother of Dawn and Darryl (Cecilia). Loving grandmother of Donovan. Sister to Corinne (David) and the late Helen (Frank) and the late George (Winnie). Sister-in-law to Ruth (Fred). Visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2–5 and 7–9 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Funeral Service on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Shirley's final resting place will be with her beloved husband at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, SickKids Foundation or the would be appreciated. Shirley's favourite goodbye was … "See you later Alligator, after 'while Crocodile."
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 8, 2019