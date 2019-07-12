Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY McGUIGAN. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

McGUIGAN, SHIRLEY (nee SEARS) December 4, 1924 - July 5, 2019 Early on July 5, 2019, Shirley passed away, with family at her side. Cherished mother of Debra McGuigan and her partner Glenn Lithgow. Devoted grandmother to Blaire McEneany (Ron Mann), Kyle and his fianceé Chelsea Shaw. Mom also leaves behind a loving extended family. She will be missed by many dear nieces and nephews and dear friends Margaret Tonkin, Marilynn Young, Lillian Cowling, Rosemarie Purvis and Kay Shadbolt. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Arthur McGuigan (married April 4, 1947), her brother Doug Sears and her parents Nancy and Ernest Sears (born England). True to her indomitable spirit, Mom left this world courageously and on her own terms, calmly announcing "It's time to go now". During her retirement years Mom traveled extensively throughout Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. Her favourite memories centered on those of the Lake Simcoe cottage and New Smyrna beach in Florida. Shirley was an avid nature lover and appreciated bright colours. She had the uncanny ability to cause Christmas Poinsettias to bloom throughout the entire year. Family picnics were a mainstay in her younger years. She was an avid golfer, a voracious reader and a dedicated Blue Jays fan. Fortunately, she lived to see her team, "The Raptors" win the NBA Championship which brought quite a broad smile to her face. In her earlier years, Mom was often the first one to get up on the dance floor. No one would be left sitting. She volunteered at the Scarborough Grace Hospital and supported numerous charities and gave extensively of her time whenever requested. Her home was a constant gathering place for any celebration, for any reason, or for no particular reason at all. Throughout her career and numerous travels, Mom always stated that it was her family and friends that brought her the greatest joy. The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks the nursing staff and physicians at Scarborough Grace (3D), for the incredible compassion, empathy and care they administered during her last few days. At Shirley's request, visitation with the family will take place at 12:00 p.m. Service will begin at 1:00 p.m, July 15, 2019 at the Odgen Funeral home. 4164 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3. Cremation has taken place. A Reception will follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Shirley McGuigan to the Heart & Stroke Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 12, 2019

