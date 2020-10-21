McLAUGHLIN, Shirley McLaughlin, Shirley (nee Harvey) passed away peacefully at Leaside Retirement Residence on October 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Shirley is now reunited with her beloved husband Jim who predeceased her. Loving mother of Jennifer and Iain (Dawn) and dear grandmother to Duncan and Pandora. Survived and lovingly remembered by her sister Gladys Baird. Born in St John's, NL, Shirley moved to Toronto in the 1960s and was a talented homemaker, superb hostess, and renowned cook. She will be deeply missed by generations of family and lifelong friends. Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at Leaside Revera for the compassionate care and attention she received while under their care. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a service at this time and condolences may be left through Heritage Funeral Centre. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store