NUSINOFF-GULA, SHIRLEY On Monday, July 1, 2019, at Humber River Hospital. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Randi and Michael Daniels, Marilyn and Rick Foster and Mark and Barbara Nusinoff. Devoted grandmother of Stephen, Lauren, David and Amanda, Daniel and Shamara, Elizabeth and Henry, Rachel and Rob and Jared, great-grandmother of nine. A special thank you to her caregivers Milda and Mercy, who always made her feel special and gave her exceptional care. At Dawes Road Cemetery, Toronto Hebrew Benevolent Section for a graveside service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Shiva 255 Lytton Boulevard, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816 or to Diabetes Canada, 416-363-3373.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019