EMBREE, SHIRLEY PATRICIA Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of William Embree. Loving mother of Brad Embree and Shelley Knegt (John). Cherished grandmother of Jordanna Morton and step-grandmother of Dallin and Shaylynn Morton. Dear sister of Bonnie McAteer (John Ryall). Friends were invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg, on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019