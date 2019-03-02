Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY PAULINE LUCAS. View Sign

LUCAS, SHIRLEY PAULINE Passed away peacefully in her sleep in her home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late Ken Lucas. Proud mother of Paul, Mark and Jennifer and her husband Dino Cancellieri of San Juan Capistrano, California. Beloved grandmother of Braydon, Olivia, Moriah and Kenneth. Shirley was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and worked as a Realtor for 40 years. She eventually moved out with her husband Ken to Southern California where she lived the remainder of her life with her daughter Jennifer, her husband Dino and their children Braydon (18) and Olivia (11). She was loved by all and will be remembered for her ability to take on anything and fear nothing. A product of the 30s she learned to go without and to be thankful for so much. Intelligent and self-made, she taught us to be careful with our money, don't be obligated, get educated, be respectful, appreciative, don't change who you are, stay true to yourself... What a spitfire and legend. She fought with dignity until the very end and enjoyed life to the fullest! She will be so sadly missed! A memorial to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in Toronto, July 2019. Because our pets give us unconditional love and enrich our lives, we would be honored to have donations made on Shirley's behalf to the Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed through

Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary

