DOUGLAS, SHIRLEY ROSE Passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, Shirley Rose Douglas, in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late William Richard Douglas. Loving mother of Susan, Don (Glenda), Mike and Scott (Mary). Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Tuesday, afternoon 2 – 4 and evening 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday morning, October 16th at 10 a.m. Interment Nobleton Community Cemetery. Reception to follow at The Summerhill Restaurant, 13775 Highway 27 (just north of 15th Sideroad), Nobleton. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2019