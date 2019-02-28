TASKER, SHIRLEY ROSEMARY (nee PEACOCK) On Friday, February 22nd, our beloved mother Shirley passed peacefully at East General Hospital. Shirley was predeceased by our father Allan and our sisters Alana and Judi (Will Carlton). Shirley will be missed by her surviving children Patti (John Malone), Brian (Jen Verral), John, Maureen (Sean Norman); her 16 grandchildren; and her 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Saturday, March 2, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, St. Bonaventure, 1300 Leslie St. at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. Donations to the Family Council at Houses of Providence will help make day-to-day life more enjoyable for the many friends Shirley made there. For more about Shirley's life visit pauloconnor.ca
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019