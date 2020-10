TEEPLE, Shirley Ruth (nee KEY) Died peacefully at home October 10, 2020 in her 94th year Survived by her children Kent Teeple and Darlene Bain as well as her son-in-law Robert Bain, and granchildren Nicole Orser and Carly Bain. Also her great-grandchildren Bradley Benoit and Katie Orser. A wonderful mother who lived her life on her own terms and was fierce and feisty to the end. Rest in Peace XXOO



