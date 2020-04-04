|
McGUIRE, SHIRLEY SHUTE (nee BELL) July 3, 1922 - March 29, 2020 A resident of Union Villa Long-Term Care Centre, Shirley passed away peacefully on Sunday evening. Born and raised in Stratford, Ontario, she was the daughter of Robert, an artesian well driller and Sarah, a school teacher. Following her graduation from St. Michael's, Shirley had a long career as a nurse. In June of 1944, Shirley was married to (Joseph) Basil McGuire (July 29, 1983). Shirley and Basil had two sons, Paul (Patricia) and Brian (October 18, 2017). Originally residing in the Bayview/Eglinton area of Toronto, they moved to Don Mills in 1954. Shirley remained in the family home for 47 years. St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church was their spiritual home, helping to establish the church and being one of the first parishioners. Beloved grandmother of Colleen (Marc), Scott (Sara) and Brett (Jennifer), Shirley was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren Ryan, Liam, Colin, Claire, Cameron, Abigail and Chance. Often surrounded on Christmas Day and other special holidays by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we cherish the many family dinners, photos, gift openings and musical interludes. Shirley has been a resident of Union Villa since 2002. The family gives thanks for the wonderful care she received. There were always quick smiles and welcome, "How are you today?" greetings. From Christmas festivities to considerate personal care, the staff of Union Villa contributed much to Shirley's well being. We are thankful. The family would also like to express their thanks to St. Justin Martyr Parish and to the eucharistic ministers who visited Union Villa every Sunday for a Communion Service and parish priests for monthly mass. Shirley's faith was replenished with their every visit. The volunteers who sang and played at each service brought joy with every song. When circumstances permit, the family looks forward to a memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Unionville Home Society Foundation, https://www.uhs.on.ca/foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020