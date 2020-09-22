1/
SHIRLEY SPIEGEL
SPIEGEL, SHIRLEY (nee MARGULIES) Died peacefully, at Hill House Hospice, on September 20, 2020, in Richmond Hill at the age of 87. Predeceased by her parents Madge and Murray, her brother Milton and her eldest daughter Karen. Dearly missed by her loving husband, Michael, her children, Deedee and Neil, her 8 grandchildren, Jordan, Daniel, Zachary, Charlie, Lee, Lizzie, Zara and Aster. Shirley was born on February 22, 1933 in Toronto, Canada. She married Michael, her high school sweetheart, in 1954. Shirley was a trailblazer. As a full-time working mom raising 3 kids, she was a rare woman who lived life on her terms; with firm conviction and a warm and loving heart. Her words and ways have left an imprint on all of us. A private funeral is scheduled for the immediate family on Tuesday, September 22nd. Due to health and safety restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, a limited reception will be held for friends and family. If you would like to attend please email (don.moscoe1@gmail.com). If you wish, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to Hill House Hospice at hillhousehospice.com. The family would like to thank Shirley's caregiver Denise Garraway for her tireless devotion and the comfort she has provided all these years.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
