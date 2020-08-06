1/
SHIRLEY STEELE
STEELE, SHIRLEY (nee NIGHTINGALE) February 12, 1937 - August 3, 2020 Cherished wife of Donald Steele. Greatly missed by her children Donna King, Catherine and Kevin. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Rachel and Sarah King and great-grandchildren Alexis and Sydney. Originally born in Minto, NB, she lost her fight with dementia. Visitation Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Hogle Funeral Home, Mass at St. Leo's Church to follow. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. 

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
