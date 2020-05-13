SORA, SHIRLEY TOKO (nee HANDA) Sora, Shirley Toko (nee Handa) was born in Naas Harbour, BC, on January 5, 1922 and passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Loving mother of Alan (Kana), David (Debby), Randy (Dianne) and April (David) and predeceased by husband Shigeki, brother Roy and sister Hope Handa. Shirley's quiet strength and unconditional love will continue to live on in the hearts of her grandchildren Giordan, Krystine, Danyelle, Erich, Austin and Mitchell. Gramma adored each and every one of you so much and we know how much you will miss her. It is difficult to find the right words to properly express our gratitude for the courageous and compassionate people of 2A at Fieldstone Commons who cared for mom as if she was a member of their own families. Thank you for standing in our place when we couldn't be there – we know it was as difficult for you as it was for us. We all lost a fairy. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the future to honor and remember Mom with family and friends. Tributes may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, and to honour Mom's fondest memories of growing up at 324 ½ Powell Street, Vancouver, donations can be made to the Lookout Housing and Health Society, a non-profit community organization that operates a shelter at the location of mom's original home. It would be like Mom is going home. https://lookoutsociety.ca/ "A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go"...
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 13, 2020.